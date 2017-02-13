Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
* Says over 100 ships of U.S. Navy's 7th fleet will avail services at Reliance Shipyard
* Co selected to undertake repair and maintenance works for U.S. Navy at Gujarat Source text: bit.ly/2kYvNl1 Further company coverage:
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results