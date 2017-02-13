BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S):
* Novimmune and LegoChem biosciences enter research collaboration on antibody drug conjugate Source text: bit.ly/2lagxU7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.