BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 3.2 million rupees versus 3.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 129.9 million rupees versus 130.9 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kifSRG Further company coverage:
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.