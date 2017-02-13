Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Limited :
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge
facilities
* Successfully closed syndication of bridge facilities,
underwritten by Citi and HSBC, to support its acquisition of
Stillwater Mining Co
* Citi and HSBC also acted as mandated lead arrangers and
book runners in respect of facilities
* Syndication of facilities was launched in early Jan 2017
and was oversubscribed by more than $1 billion
* Citi is acting as facility agent
