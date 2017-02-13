Feb 13 Co-operative Bank Plc:

* Capita mortgage outsourcing programme

* Capita Plc and Co-operative Bank Plc confirm that they have resolved all aspects of their existing contractual dispute

* Have agreed revised terms relating to provision of mortgage administration services

* Existing systems will continue to be utilised with transformation activity not being progressed

* Terms of revised contract do not impact bank's current capital guidance