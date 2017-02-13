Fitch Affirms 6 German Development Banks at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six German development banks' Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and 'F1+' respectively. The Outlook on all the Long-Term IDRs is Stable. Their Support Ratings have been affirmed at '1'. The banks are KfW, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank), NRW.BANK, Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB), Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein (IB.SH) and Landeskreditba