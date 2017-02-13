BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Adapt It Holdings Ltd:
* Says interim group results for six months ended Dec.31 2016
* Says turnover for six months ended Dec.31 2016 increased 48 pct to 460.7 mln rand (2015: 310.4 mln rand)
* Says organic growth was 4 pct and acquisitive growth was 44 pct
* Says organic growth was muted due to ongoing pressure in higher education, manufacturing, resources and banking segments
* Says earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 44 pct to 89.9 mln rand(2015: 62.3 mln rand)
* Says operating profit increased 32 pct to 69.5 mln rand(2015: 52.5 mln rand).
* Says whilst current market conditions are challenging, our outlook remains positive
* Says normalised HEPS grew 20 pct to 34.74 cents (2015: 28.89 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
* New investments slow to replace falling traditional income (Adds quotes, shares price move)