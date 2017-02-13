Feb 13 Premier food and fishing limited:

* listing of PFF on main board of JSE Limited

* Shares of PFF have been granted a listing on main board of JSE from 2 march 2017 onwards

* Company will, in conjunction with listing, undertake a private placement of up to approximately 117 million ordinary no par value shares

* Offer to invited investors to subscribe for private placement shares at a price of 4.50 rand per share