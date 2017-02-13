Feb 13 Icade Sa

* Dividend to be proposed to the AGM on April 20: 4.00 euros per share, +7.2 pct

* 2017 outlook, increase in NCCF per share : at least +4 pct

* FY portfolio value: 9.7 billion euros ($10.31 billion), i.e. +6.2 pct

* All priorities for 2016 have been achieved, ICADE ahead of schedule on its strategic plan

* FY 2016: triple net asset value per share: 78.7 euros, i.e. +7.6 pct

* FY net profit group share 58.0 million euros versus loss of 207.6 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 NCCF per share: 4.41 euros, i.e. +8.3 pct

* FY EPRA earnings from property investment 296.8 million euros versus 273.0 million euros year ago

* FY IFRS total EBITDA 521.1 million euros versus 501.5 million euros year ago

* FY IFRS total net profit 88.9 million euros versus loss 180.2 million euros year ago