BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Fidessa Group Plc:
* Says preliminary results for year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Says 64 pct of total revenue accounted for outside of Europe, with 73 pct denominated in non-sterling currency.
* Says good international spread providing stability against uncertainty following Brexit vote and U.S. election.
* Says solid revenue growth across all regions.
* Says recurring revenue representing 87 pct of total revenue.
* Says strong cash generation, with 95.2 mln stg cash balance after dividend payments of 32.5 mln stg.
* Says final and special dividends declared, bringing total 2016 payout to 92.5 pence per share.
* Says expect headwind seen in 2016 as a result of consolidations and closures within our customer base will now start to reduce.
* Says continue to believe that we are well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a result of regulatory and structural change
* Says revenue of 331.9 mln stg which represents growth on a reported basis of 12 pct (2015: 295.5 mln stg and 7 pct growth)
* Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 3 pct compares with 4 pct in 2015.
* Says recurring revenue of 287.8 mln stg grew 14 pct and represents 87 pct of total revenue (2015: 252.5 mln stg, 85 pct of total revenue).
* Says revenue for sell-side business of 308.9 mln stg grew 13 pct (2015: 273.6 mln stg and 4 pct growth)
* Says revenue for buy-side business revenue of 23.1 mln stg grew 5 pct (2015: 21.9 mln stg and a decline of 3 pct)
* Says profit before tax for 2016 has increased 25 pct to 48.8 mln stg (2015: 39.1 mln stg)
* Says profit before tax margin of 14.7 pct (2015: 13.2%)
* Says final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be 28.2 pence and payable on June 8 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
* New investments slow to replace falling traditional income (Adds quotes, shares price move)