Feb 13 DDM Holding AG:

* DDM proposes a share issue with pre-emptive subscription rights of up to 104 million Swedish crowns($11.7 million) to support the expected continued growth in core markets

* Subscription price is 23.00 crowns per new share, which results in total issue proceeds of approximately 104 million crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9144 Swedish crowns)