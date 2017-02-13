BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Pangea GmbH:
* Pangea GmbH - Busch group publishes offer document for voluntary public tender offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
* Pangea GmbH says acceptance period runs from 13 February 2017 to 13 March 2017
* Pangea GmbH says offer price of 96.20 euros ($102.25) per Pfeiffer Vacuum share
* Pangea GmbH - no minimum acceptance threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
* New investments slow to replace falling traditional income (Adds quotes, shares price move)