Feb 13 East Capital Explorer AB (publ) :

* Board will propose an ordinary dividend for 2016 of 0.90 crown, or 0.09 euro, per share

* Net Asset Value (NAV) per share, adjusted for share buybacks, was 9.67 euros, an increase of 10.7 pct during Q4 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)