BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Frisq Holding AB (publ):
* Acquires digital technology platform, establishes new business area as well as carries out private placement of 50 million Swedish crowns
* Purchase price consists of 2 million crowns and 100,000 shares as well as investment commitment of about 30 million crowns and potential earn-out of up to 1.1 million shares during five-year period
* Acquisition is financed through directed share issue of 50 million crowns
* To issue up to 2.4 million shares in private placement at subscription price 20.80 crowns per share
* Through acquisition, Frisq establishes new business area, Frisq Care, which will be conducted by a new subsidiary
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
