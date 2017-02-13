Feb 13 UBM Development AG:

* Sells another standing asset in Krakow for around 22 million euros ($23.4 million) to First Property Group

* Purchase agreement with aim-listed company First Property Group was signed last week; closing is expected in course of Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)