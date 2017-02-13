HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 15 at 8:29 p.m. EST/Feb 16 0129 GMT

Feb 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A crisis over the relationship between Trump's aides and Russia deepens as a growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans demand expanded congressional inquiries into the matter. The Trump administration offers the job of national security adviser to U.S. Vice Admiral Robert Harward, sources say, but it is not clear if he accepted.