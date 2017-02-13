BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Al Dawliyah For Hotels And Malls Co Psc
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 5.3 million dinars versus 2.3 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating income 4.6 million dinars versus 5.2 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2l66foy) Further company coverage:
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :