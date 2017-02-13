BRIEF-Oil States reports Q4 loss per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 13 Chemring Group Plc:
* Contract award
* Has received a contract from U.S. Army for ten ground penetrating radar trial systems
* Evaluation of this new capability, if successful, could lead to upgrades of U.S. Army HMDS inventory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 15 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp warned on Wednesday that pricing would be extremely competitive for the rest of year and said customer concerns about potential changes in U.S. tax policy were slowing some sales.
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious debt reduction plans on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and exploration spending.