Feb 13 Kid ASA:

* Q4 revenues of 483.8 million Norwegian crowns ($57.73 million, an increase of 11.7 percent from 433.1 million crowns year ago

* Adjusted EBITDA of 118.3 million crowns in Q4 versus 95.0 million crowns year ago

* Will propose to general annual meeting that dividends are paid out two times per year going forward

* Will propose a dividend of 2.00 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3798 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)