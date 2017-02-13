BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Kid ASA:
* Q4 revenues of 483.8 million Norwegian crowns ($57.73 million, an increase of 11.7 percent from 433.1 million crowns year ago
* Adjusted EBITDA of 118.3 million crowns in Q4 versus 95.0 million crowns year ago
* Will propose to general annual meeting that dividends are paid out two times per year going forward
* Will propose a dividend of 2.00 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3798 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :