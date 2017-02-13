BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Betacom SA:
* Q3 revenue at 39.2 million zlotys ($9.71 million ) versus 42.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 962,000 zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0383 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
* New investments slow to replace falling traditional income (Adds quotes, shares price move)