Feb 13 NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB (publ):

* Says has repurchased over 5 pct of its own shares

Has repurchased 750,000 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price of 48.60 Swedish crowns per share for a total amount of 36,450,000 Swedish crowns ($4.09 million)