Feb 13 AcadeMedia AB:

* Mellby Gård, which owns nearly 10% of shares in AcadeMedia, exercises its option to buy additional just over 10% of shares

* After exercise of option Mellby Gård now owns 20.01 pct of total number of shares

* Mellby Gård acquires shares from EQT Source text for Eikon:

