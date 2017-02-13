BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Leoni Ag
* Generates better-than-expected ebit of eur 78 million in 2016
* Proposed dividend of eur 0.50 per share
* Based on preliminary calculations, particularly valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and the tax consequences of the fraud case will result in 2016 net income of about eur 10 million (2015: eur 77.3 million)
* 2016 sales of some eur 4.4 billion in fiscal 2016 (2015: eur 4.5 billion) Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
* New investments slow to replace falling traditional income (Adds quotes, shares price move)