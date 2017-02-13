Feb 13 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* Was granted 1.9 million euros ($2.02 million) in non-dilutive funding from the Walloon Region

* Funding allows company to advance two ongoing research programs and covers up to 50 pct of total value of both projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)