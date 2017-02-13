BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share
Feb 13 Allahabad Bank
** Dec-qtr net profit 752.6 mln rupees vs net loss of 4.86 bln rupees yr ago
** Dec-quarter interest earned 42.95 billion rupees versus 46.19 billion rupees year ago
** Dec quarter provisions 8.96 billion rupees versus 12.08 billion rupees year ago
** Dec-quarter gross NPA 12.51 percent versus 12.28 percent previous quarter
**Dec-qtr net NPA 8.65 pct vs 8.59 pct previous qtr
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
* No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos