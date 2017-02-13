BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Sumeet Industries Ltd
* Says board of directors has considered and approved issue of equity shares upto INR 600 million
* Says evaluated proposal of setting up coal based captive power plant Source text - (bit.ly/2lasXeX) Further company coverage:
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :