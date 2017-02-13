Feb 13 Icade SA:

* Is well on track to meet its objectives for 2019

* Wants revenue of 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) and operating margin between 6.5 percent and 7 percent in 2018

* Wants total portfolio value of 11.4 billion euros by the end of 2019