BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Icade SA:
* Is well on track to meet its objectives for 2019
* Wants revenue of 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) and operating margin between 6.5 percent and 7 percent in 2018
* Wants total portfolio value of 11.4 billion euros by the end of 2019 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
* No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: