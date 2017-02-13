BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 2E Group AB:
* Q4 net sales 341.4 million Swedish crowns ($38.34 million) versus 279.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 28.2 million crowns versus 44.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9053 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
