Feb 13 Raisio Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 95.4 million euros ($101.61 million) versus 122.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT ex-items 12.0 million euros versus 12.0 million euros year ago

* Dividend proposal is 0.17 euros (0.16 euro) per share

* Estimates its comparable EBIT for 2017 to fall slightly short of comparable EBIT for 2016

* Says exchange rates will continue to significantly affect Raisio's EBIT