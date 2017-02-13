BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Raisio Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 95.4 million euros ($101.61 million) versus 122.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT ex-items 12.0 million euros versus 12.0 million euros year ago
* Dividend proposal is 0.17 euros (0.16 euro) per share
* Estimates its comparable EBIT for 2017 to fall slightly short of comparable EBIT for 2016
* Says exchange rates will continue to significantly affect Raisio's EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :