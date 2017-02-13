BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Feb 13 Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd
* Lypsa gems & jewellery ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 64.7 million rupees versus profit60.3 million rupees year ago
* Lypsa gems & jewellery ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 702.8 million rupees versus 1.39 billion rupees year ago Source text for: (bit.ly/2kJGEAM) Further company coverage:
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 16 feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: