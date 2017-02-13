BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln
Feb 13 Budge Budge Co Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 10.6 million rupees versus profit 13.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 512.9 million rupees versus 536.3 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2l6bhS2 Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 16 feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: