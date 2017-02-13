BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Ioi Corporation Bhd
* For Jan rubber production was 47,737 dry kg
* For Jan crude palm oil production was 48,564 m/t
* For Jan palm kernel production 11,171 m/t
* For Jan fresh fruit bunches own production 227,272 m/tonne Source (bit.ly/2laAxWQ) Further company coverage:
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :