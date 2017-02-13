BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Kim Loong Resources Bhd:
* January fresh fruit bunches production 21,150 mt; January crude palm oil production 18,737 mt; January palm kernel production 4,119 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :