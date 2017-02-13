BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Gokak Textiles Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 86.1 million rupees versus loss 107.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 159.6mln rupees versus 109.8 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2knwHW9) Further company coverage:
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
