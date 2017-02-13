BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 4.04 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 23.42 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.07 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 17.86 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kntmX8) Further company coverage:
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.