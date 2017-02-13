BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
Feb 13 Britannia Industries Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.20 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 23.55 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 2 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.20 billion rupees
* Says quarter been "really tough"
* Growth in international business continued to be under pressure due to deteriorating geopolitical situation and currency fluctuations
* Actively working on opportunities in biscuit business, adjacent macro snacking space and also evaluating partnership opportunities Source text: bit.ly/2kBGVDt Further company coverage:
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :