Feb 13 Britannia Industries Ltd:

* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.20 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 23.55 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 2 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.20 billion rupees

* Says quarter been "really tough"

* Growth in international business continued to be under pressure due to deteriorating geopolitical situation and currency fluctuations

* Actively working on opportunities in biscuit business, adjacent macro snacking space and also evaluating partnership opportunities