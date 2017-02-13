BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Chung Wai Man tendered his resignation as chief financial officer
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president