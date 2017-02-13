BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 Anuh Pharma Ltd
Dec quarter net profit 42.5 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago
Dec quarter net sales 515.4 million rupees versus 772.5 million rupees year ago
Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.