BRIEF-Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 13 Kinetic Engineering Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 48.5 million rupees versus loss 2.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 195.7 million rupees versus 154.5 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2l6xeR3 Further company coverage:
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
* Carlisle Companies appoints Robert M. Roche vice president and chief financial officer effective February 15, 2017
* Dec quarter net profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit 255.3 million rupees year ago