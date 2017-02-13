BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd
* Consol Dec-qtr net profit 506.8 mln rupees
* Consol Dec-qtr net sales 3.56 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of INR 1.20 per share
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 447.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.86 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l6yJi4
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.