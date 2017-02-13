Feb 13 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd

* Consol Dec-qtr net profit 506.8 mln rupees

* Consol Dec-qtr net sales 3.56 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of INR 1.20 per share

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 447.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.86 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l6yJi4