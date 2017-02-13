Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
Feb 13 Chl Ltd
* Chl ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 44.8 million rupees versus loss 86.5 million rupees year ago
* Chl ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 213.8 million rupees versus 212.9 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2laCouG) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.