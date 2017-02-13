Feb 13 DBE Gurney Resources Bhd

* Unit entered into strategic alliance via a memorandum of understanding with koperasi penggiat seni sabah berhad

* MOU to participate , purchase, promote and operate Harumi Kiosk, Harumi Express, Harumi Food Truck and Harumi Restaurant in the state of Sabah

* Expected investment cost from Coseni would be approximately 1 million rgt

* Execution of MOU not expected to have material effect on earnings, net assets and gearing of DBE for current financial year