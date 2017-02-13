Feb 13 DBE Gurney Resources Bhd
* Unit entered into strategic alliance via a memorandum of
understanding with koperasi penggiat seni sabah berhad
* MOU to participate , purchase, promote and operate Harumi
Kiosk, Harumi Express, Harumi Food Truck and Harumi Restaurant
in the state of Sabah
* Expected investment cost from Coseni would be
approximately 1 million rgt
* Execution of MOU not expected to have material effect on
earnings, net assets and gearing of DBE for current financial
year
