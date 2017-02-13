Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
Feb 13 Mediacap SA:
* Signs term sheet to reach 51 percent stake in company engaged in content marketing video
* The talks are expected to be completed at the beginning of March, the deal is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hollywood actor and tech investor Ashton Kutcher urged U.S. legislators on Wednesday to drum up government support for the development of new technology to fight online sex trafficking.
* FY revenue 19.5 million euros ($20.67 million), down 11 percent compared to 2015