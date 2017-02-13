BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Licensing agreement with orion for EASYHALER
* Signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Orion Corporation Of Finland, for its new Easyhaler combination product
Under terms of agreement, Hikma has exclusive rights to register, distribute, market and sell product in all of its MENA markets
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.