Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
Feb 13 Invibes Advertising NV:
* FY revenue 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Expects consequently a sustained growth of its turnover for the financial year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hollywood actor and tech investor Ashton Kutcher urged U.S. legislators on Wednesday to drum up government support for the development of new technology to fight online sex trafficking.
* FY revenue 19.5 million euros ($20.67 million), down 11 percent compared to 2015