BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd:
* Says co has signed agreements with Patanjali Ayurved for physical refining and packaging of edible oils
* Says co will process crude oil provided by Patanjali and pack refined oil
* Agreements for physical refining and packing would cover processing and packing soya, sunflower and mustard oils at rajasthanRplant Source text: bit.ly/2kBpB1y Further company coverage:
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
