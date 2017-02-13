Feb 13 Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd:

* Says co has signed agreements with Patanjali Ayurved for physical refining and packaging of edible oils

* Says co will process crude oil provided by Patanjali and pack refined oil

* Agreements for physical refining and packing would cover processing and packing soya, sunflower and mustard oils at rajasthanRplant