Feb 13 Dena Bank

* Signed MoU with (NBCFDC) for availing refinance on loans extended to backward classes under various schemes at below base rate of NBCFDC Source text - ( Dena Bank has signed MoU with National Backward Classes Development and Finance Corporation (NBCFDC) for availing refinance on loans extended to Backward Classes under various schemes at below Base Rate of NBCFDC. ) Further company coverage: