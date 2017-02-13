Feb 13 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio and Apollobio to collaborate on development and commercialization of hpv pre-cancer immunotherapy VGX-3100 in Greater China

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio will receive $15 million in upfront and near term payments comprising an initial $3 million signing fee

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio will receive a $12 million milestone upon lifting of VGX-3100 Phase 3 pre-initiation clinical hold by FDA

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - under a separate equity agreement, Apollobio will invest in Inovio common stock subsequent to lifting of clinical hold

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - aggregate investment, which is expected to be completed in first half of 2017, will not exceed $35 million

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Apollobio will fund all clinical development costs within licensed territory, and will pay Inovio up to $20 million

* Inovio Pharma- agreements are subject to People's Republic of China corporate and regulatory approvals, payments are subject to PRC currency approvals

* Inovio - payment of $20 million based upon achievement of certain regulatory milestones in U.S., China, Korea, double digit royalties on net sales of VGX-3100