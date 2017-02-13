BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 AK Spintex Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 4.9 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income 107.7 million rupees versus 129.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kiSyCZ Further company coverage:
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: