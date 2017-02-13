BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 1.4 million rupees versus profit 2.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 125 million rupees versus 125.1 million rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2kKat4l) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.